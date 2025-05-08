Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Assists With Church Service [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailor Assists With Church Service

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Donovan Douglas packs up materials after Mass held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 8, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    This work, Sailor Assists With Church Service [Image 3 of 3], by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

