    Balikatan 25: 3d MLR conducts Short Bay Range [Image 1 of 5]

    Balikatan 25: 3d MLR conducts Short Bay Range

    PHILIPPINES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, execute a live-fire range during Exercise Balikatan 25, near Subic Bay, Philippines, May 7th, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

