Comprehensive Security Course (CSC 25-2) begins and DKI APCSS

Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS) welcomed nearly 100 participants from around the globe to our second Comprehensive Security Course of the year, CSC 25-2 May 5, 2025. This five-week, in-residence executive program for mid-level military, government, and non-government professionals in the security sphere, works toward developing resilient solutions to pressing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific." DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)