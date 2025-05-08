Army 250-Mile Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leg 1 of Fort Hunter Liggett 250-mile Ruck March consisted of Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett Soldiers and civilians, May 7, 2025. The march begins May 7 at Camp Roberts and ends on May 11 at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. Courtesy photo by Maj. Bill Druffel, FHL.