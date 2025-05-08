Leg 1 of Fort Hunter Liggett 250-mile Ruck March consisted of Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett Soldiers and civilians, May 7, 2025. The march begins May 7 at Camp Roberts and ends on May 11 at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area. Courtesy photo by Maj. Bill Druffel, FHL.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 19:12
|Photo ID:
|9026980
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-OV743-1956
|Resolution:
|2316x3088
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|SAN MIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250-Mile Ruck March, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.