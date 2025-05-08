US Army Sergeant Major Academy Class 70 took on Leg 28 of Fort Hunter Liggett 250-mile Ruck March at the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail, May 9, 2025. The march begins Wednesday, May 7, at Camp Roberts and continues day and night through Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 18:59
|Photo ID:
|9026978
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-YK179-5166
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250-Mile Ruck March, by 1SG Brandon Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.