Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250-Mile Ruck March

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army 250-Mile Ruck March

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Brandon Quinones 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    US Army Sergeant Major Academy Class 70 took on Leg 28 of Fort Hunter Liggett 250-mile Ruck March at the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail, May 9, 2025. The march begins Wednesday, May 7, at Camp Roberts and continues day and night through Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 18:59
    Photo ID: 9026978
    VIRIN: 250509-A-YK179-5166
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250-Mile Ruck March, by 1SG Brandon Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    US Army
    63rd Readiness Division
    Army250
    Army250RuckMarch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download