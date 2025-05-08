Army 250-Mile Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

US Army Sergeant Major Academy Class 70 took on Leg 28 of Fort Hunter Liggett 250-mile Ruck March at the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail, May 9, 2025. The march begins Wednesday, May 7, at Camp Roberts and continues day and night through Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area.