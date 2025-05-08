Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLRAA Special User Evaluation

    FLRAA Special User Evaluation

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Morgan Pattillo 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army aviators participate in a simulated operational environment during a Special User Evaluation (SUE) for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, April 14-18, 2025. The event gathered critical Soldier feedback to inform the aircraft’s design and ensure its effectiveness on the battlefield. (Morgan Pattillo)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
