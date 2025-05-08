FLRAA Special User Evaluation

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army aviators participate in a simulated operational environment during a Special User Evaluation (SUE) for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program, April 14-18, 2025. The event gathered critical Soldier feedback to inform the aircraft’s design and ensure its effectiveness on the battlefield. (Morgan Pattillo)
