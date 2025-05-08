Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Oceana Participates in Career Day [Image 15 of 15]

    NAS Oceana Participates in Career Day

    VIRIGNIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Noah Eidson 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    20250505-N-AV609-1011 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 6, 2025) A student attending Brookwood Elementary School plays with fire fighting equipment while attending a career day at Brookwood Elementary School. The career day provided a chance for elementary students to be inspired by various career opportunities within their community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)

