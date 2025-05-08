20250505-N-AV609-1011 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 6, 2025) A student attending Brookwood Elementary School plays with fire fighting equipment while attending a career day at Brookwood Elementary School. The career day provided a chance for elementary students to be inspired by various career opportunities within their community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 13:17
|Photo ID:
|9026095
|VIRIN:
|250506-N-AV609-1011
|Resolution:
|7447x4965
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|VIRIGNIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Oceana Participates in Career Day [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Noah Eidson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.