NAS Oceana Participates in Career Day

20250505-N-AV609-1011 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 6, 2025) A student attending Brookwood Elementary School plays with fire fighting equipment while attending a career day at Brookwood Elementary School. The career day provided a chance for elementary students to be inspired by various career opportunities within their community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Noah J. Eidson)