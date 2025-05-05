Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSTA Rota Military Personnel Graduation [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSTA Rota Military Personnel Graduation

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 9, 2025) Capt. Teague Suarez, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, speaks during a graduation ceremony in recognition of NAVSTA Rota community members who received an academic degree in the past year, May 9, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 07:25
    Photo ID: 9024944
    VIRIN: 250509-N-NC885-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Military Personnel Graduation [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSTA Rota Military Personnel Graduation
    NAVSTA Rota Military Personnel Graduation
    NAVSTA Rota Military Personnel Graduation
    NAVSTA Rota Military Personnel Graduation
    NAVSTA Rota Military Personnel Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Graduation
    Military
    Celebration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download