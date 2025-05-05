Balikatan 25: JOTC Completes HELOCAST Insertion Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Army soldiers with the 5th and 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct helocast training during the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 30, 2025. As part of Exercise Balikatan 25, Soldiers trained under the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Academy Mobile Training Team on helocasting, an airborne technique used by small unit forces to insert troops into a maritime insertion point.



Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)