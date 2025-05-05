Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiju Rain | III MEF Commanding General visits III MIG [Image 19 of 19]

    Kaiju Rain | III MEF Commanding General visits III MIG

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, tandem flies in an augmented parachute system during Kaiju Rain 25 at Ie Shima island, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The commanding general and sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force visited the Marines of III MIG and 3d Radio Battalion to oversee current operations on exercise Kaiju Rain 25 and to discuss future training opportunities and capabilities of III MIG throughout the first island chain. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 04:58
    Photo ID: 9024883
    VIRIN: 250509-M-EJ408-1424
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.67 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Marines
    Readiness
    III MEF
    III MIG
    INDOPACOM
    KaijuRain25

