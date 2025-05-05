Kaiju Rain | III MEF Commanding General visits III MIG

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, tandem flies in an augmented parachute system during Kaiju Rain 25 at Ie Shima island, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The commanding general and sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force visited the Marines of III MIG and 3d Radio Battalion to oversee current operations on exercise Kaiju Rain 25 and to discuss future training opportunities and capabilities of III MIG throughout the first island chain. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)