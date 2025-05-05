Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 1 of 2]

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors connect the high line to the pendant during a replenishment-at-sea on the midship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 7, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 22:44
    Photo ID: 9024569
    VIRIN: 250507-N-QV397-4054
    Resolution: 5319x3546
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 2 of 2], by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    U.S. Navy
    Underway replenishment (UNREP)
    replenishment at sea (RAS)
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

