Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Rachel Napolitan, Chief of Public Affairs, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, was awarded the 2024 USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year, April 25, 2025. The award is the highest individual honor within the USACE Public Affairs Community of Practice. She stated, “I have a phenomenal team that works for me that implements all the crazy ideas I have,” Napolitan said. “I feel really proud of both myself and the District. Sometimes being in Korea, we can forget the impact the stories we tell can have and how far reaching the impact can be.” From left to right, Chong Yun Kim, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District (USACE-FED) public affairs specialist; Yohan An, USACE-FED public affairs specialist; Rachel Napolitan; Chae Hong Yi, SSangYong Construction representative; and Ok Ki Kim, USACE-FED visual information specialist; explore a barracks construction site on Camp Humphreys, Oct. 30, 2023. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Visual Information Branch gives photography pointers to the USACE-FED public affairs team at the construction site as part of a two-week on-the-job training initiative focused on photography and videography fundamentals. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 20:23
    Photo ID: 9024439
    VIRIN: 230927-A-A1425-1002
    Resolution: 7587x5058
    Size: 21.97 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year
    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    photography
    USACE
    cameras
    training
    FED
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download