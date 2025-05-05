Rachel Napolitan Named USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rachel Napolitan, Chief of Public Affairs, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, was awarded the 2024 USACE Public Affairs Officer of the Year, April 25, 2025. The award is the highest individual honor within the USACE Public Affairs Community of Practice. She stated, “I have a phenomenal team that works for me that implements all the crazy ideas I have,” Napolitan said. “I feel really proud of both myself and the District. Sometimes being in Korea, we can forget the impact the stories we tell can have and how far reaching the impact can be.” From left to right, Chong Yun Kim, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District (USACE-FED) public affairs specialist; Yohan An, USACE-FED public affairs specialist; Rachel Napolitan; Chae Hong Yi, SSangYong Construction representative; and Ok Ki Kim, USACE-FED visual information specialist; explore a barracks construction site on Camp Humphreys, Oct. 30, 2023. The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Visual Information Branch gives photography pointers to the USACE-FED public affairs team at the construction site as part of a two-week on-the-job training initiative focused on photography and videography fundamentals. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)