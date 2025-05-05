Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Beats Odds, Returns to Duty After Stroke and Leads Team to Victory in Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldier Beats Odds, Returns to Duty After Stroke and Leads Team to Victory in Best Squad Competition

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Photo by Erich Ryland 

    Army Counterintelligence Command

    Staff Sgt. Anthony Nielsen, center, receives the Army Commendation Medal from Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, right, the commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, during the Best Squad Competition Awards Ceremony at Army Counterintelligence Command headquarters, Fort Meade, Maryland, March7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Erich Ryland)

    Army Commendation Medal
    Best Squad
    counterintelligence

