Staff Sgt. Anthony Nielsen, center, receives the Army Commendation Medal from Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox, right, the commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, during the Best Squad Competition Awards Ceremony at Army Counterintelligence Command headquarters, Fort Meade, Maryland, March7, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Erich Ryland)
Soldier Beats Odds, Returns to Duty After Stroke and Leads Team to Victory in Best Squad Competition
