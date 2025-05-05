Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Health Clinic New England’s Patient Advocacy Team awarded Certificate of Appreciation by Defense Health Network Atlantic

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    Congratulations to Naval Health Clinic New England’s Patient Advocacy Team, Ms. Katherine O’Rourke, on her Certificate of Appreciation from the Defense Health Network Atlantic. This certificate was awarded in recognition of her superb dedication to exceptional beneficiary experience through organizational change which fosters and optimizes caring, compassionate healthcare delivery.

    Pictured are: Ms. Katherine O’Rourke and Commanding Officer, Captain Rona Green.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 14:23
    Photo ID: 9023736
    VIRIN: 250506-N-OV429-4886
