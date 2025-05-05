Naval Health Clinic New England’s Patient Advocacy Team awarded Certificate of Appreciation by Defense Health Network Atlantic

Congratulations to Naval Health Clinic New England’s Patient Advocacy Team, Ms. Katherine O’Rourke, on her Certificate of Appreciation from the Defense Health Network Atlantic. This certificate was awarded in recognition of her superb dedication to exceptional beneficiary experience through organizational change which fosters and optimizes caring, compassionate healthcare delivery.
Pictured are: Ms. Katherine O’Rourke and Commanding Officer, Captain Rona Green.
