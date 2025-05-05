Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in the Meet Your Army event at Texas A&M University, Feb. 5, 2025. The event provides a hands-on experience for students and the public to interact with Soldiers and explore military vehicles and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|9023493
|VIRIN:
|250206-A-PO032-1009
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.4 MB
|Location:
|COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&M University's Meet Your Army event. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Terron Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.