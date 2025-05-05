Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&M University's Meet Your Army event. [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&amp;M University's Meet Your Army event.

    COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Terron Williams 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in the Meet Your Army event at Texas A&M University, Feb. 5, 2025. The event provides a hands-on experience for students and the public to interact with Soldiers and explore military vehicles and equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terron Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 9023493
    VIRIN: 250206-A-PO032-1009
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.4 MB
    Location: COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&M University's Meet Your Army event. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Terron Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&amp;M University's Meet Your Army event.
    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&amp;M University's Meet Your Army event.
    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&amp;M University's Meet Your Army event.
    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&amp;M University's Meet Your Army event.
    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&amp;M University's Meet Your Army event.
    Soldiers from the III Armored Corps participate in Texas A&amp;M University's Meet Your Army event.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Meet Your Army
    III Armored Corps
    Texas A & M University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download