USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts General Quarters Drills

250502-N-FS061-1120 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 2, 2025) U.S. Sailors respond to a simulated medical casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 12:42
|Photo ID:
|9023479
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-FS061-1120
|Resolution:
|5456x3637
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
