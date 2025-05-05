Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition test their marksmanship, endurance and resilience during the day three marksmanship, obstacle course and rappelling events at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2025. These competing Soldiers come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards and will be tested on various essential Soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley)