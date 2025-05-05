Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center host a children's parade [Image 3 of 3]

    NWS Yorktown's Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a children's parade

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 8, 2025) Law enforcement officers from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service-Yorktown Field Activity and the National Park Service's Colonial National Battlefield Park pose for a photo opportunity during a children's parade held at the Fleet & Family Support Center onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Childrens Parade

