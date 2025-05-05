Yorktown, Va. (March 8, 2025) Law enforcement officers from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service-Yorktown Field Activity and the National Park Service's Colonial National Battlefield Park pose for a photo opportunity during a children's parade held at the Fleet & Family Support Center onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
