Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center host a children's parade [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NWS Yorktown's Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a children's parade

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (April 8, 2025) Military affiliated children visit with law enforcement members from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service-Yorktown Field Activity and York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office during a children's parade hosted by the Fleet & Family Support Center onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The parade was hosted as part of the ongoing month of the military child observance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 22:38
    Photo ID: 9022059
    VIRIN: 250408-N-TG517-4290
    Resolution: 3366x2456
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center host a children's parade [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown Fleet &amp; Family Support Center hosts a Children's Parade
    NWS Yorktown's Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a children's parade
    NWS Yorktown's Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a children's parade
    NWS Yorktown's Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a children's parade
    NWS Yorktown's Fleet &amp; Family Support Center host a children's parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Children's Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download