    Balikatan 25: U.S. Marines with VMFA-323 Conduct Ordnance Operations in Support of Exercise Balikatan 25 [Image 9 of 9]

    Balikatan 25: U.S. Marines with VMFA-323 Conduct Ordnance Operations in Support of Exercise Balikatan 25

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Stanke 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christophe Arriaga, a powerline mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18D Hornet assigned to VMFA 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd MAW, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 5, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 22:11
    Photo ID: 9022001
    VIRIN: 250505-M-KU714-1372
    Resolution: 7136x4760
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: U.S. Marines with VMFA-323 Conduct Ordnance Operations in Support of Exercise Balikatan 25 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Erica Stanke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

