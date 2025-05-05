Balikatan 25: U.S. Marines with VMFA-323 Conduct Ordnance Operations in Support of Exercise Balikatan 25

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christophe Arriaga, a powerline mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18D Hornet assigned to VMFA 323, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd MAW, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Clark Air Base, Philippines, May 5, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)
