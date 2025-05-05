Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln hosts distinguished visitors [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln hosts distinguished visitors

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Glory Anderson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250306-N-BE753-1126 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2025) Distinguished visitors observe an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, preparing to make an arrested landing the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 9021680
    VIRIN: 250306-N-BE753-1126
    Resolution: 5769x3846
    Size: 927.89 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln hosts distinguished visitors [Image 2 of 2], by SN Glory Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln hosts distinguished visitors
    Abraham Lincoln hosts distinguished visitors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    Warfighters
    CVN72
    Warfighting
    USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download