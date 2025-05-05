Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Maintenance Professional of the Year winners

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alyssa Kelley, 702nd Maintenance Squadron training manager, receives a Maintenance Training Superintendent of the Year award from Col. Bernabe Whitfield, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 25, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing held a ceremony recognizing maintenance and munitions personnel in various levels for their outstanding performances over the past year, following the conclusion of the 2nd Bomb Wing’s most successful flying year in the last decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

