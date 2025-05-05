2025 Maintenance Professional of the Year winners

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Colin Pack, 702nd Maintenance Squadron development & instruction supervisor, receives a Maintenance Training Section Instructor of the Year award from Col. Bernabe Whitfield, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 25, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing held a ceremony recognizing maintenance and munitions personnel in various levels for their outstanding performances over the past year, following the conclusion of the 2nd Bomb Wing’s most successful flying year in the last decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)
