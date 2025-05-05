Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iditarod dining facility reopens to JBER personnel [Image 2 of 2]

    Iditarod dining facility reopens to JBER personnel

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Dustin Hansen, 673d Mission Support Group commander, speaks about the recent Iditarod Dining Facility renovation project at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5. During its temporary closure, the renovation project concentrated on replacing and upgrading kitchen operations including drainage, flooring and piping, as well as installing new counters and cabinets in the serving area to ensure the continued provision of quality meals for JBER personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    Alaska
    DFAC
    Iditarod
    JBER
    ReadyBase

