Iditarod dining facility reopens to JBER personnel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Dustin Hansen, 673d Mission Support Group commander, speaks about the recent Iditarod Dining Facility renovation project at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 5. During its temporary closure, the renovation project concentrated on replacing and upgrading kitchen operations including drainage, flooring and piping, as well as installing new counters and cabinets in the serving area to ensure the continued provision of quality meals for JBER personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)