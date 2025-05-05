Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FY2025 Small Arms Weapons Expert (SAWE) Class 006 [Image 13 of 20]

    FY2025 Small Arms Weapons Expert (SAWE) Class 006

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Capt. Janice Rintz 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    SAWE Class 25-006 students trained on the M2A1 HB .50-caliber machine gun on May 6, 2025 at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, sharpening their skills and building confidence for combat.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 11:54
    Photo ID: 9021077
    VIRIN: 250506-A-NM740-2072
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.22 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FY2025 Small Arms Weapons Expert (SAWE) Class 006 [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Janice Rintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Markmanship Training Center
    SAWE Course

