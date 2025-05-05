Curtis Wilbur Conducts Strait Transit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yeomen Seaman Maxim Odell, Visual Information Personnel team member, from Memphis, Tennessee, operates a video camera during a VIPER event on the starboard bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) while transiting the Luzon Strait, May 2, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)