    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Strait Transit [Image 2 of 2]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Yeomen Seaman Maxim Odell, Visual Information Personnel team member, from Memphis, Tennessee, operates a video camera during a VIPER event on the starboard bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) while transiting the Luzon Strait, May 2, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 02:39
    Photo ID: 9020147
    VIRIN: 250502-N-QV397-2014
    Resolution: 5185x3457
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conducts Strait Transit [Image 2 of 2], by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    strait transit
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

