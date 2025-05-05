Sailors hold the phone-and-distance line on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, April 24, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 22:44
|Photo ID:
|9019934
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-QV397-2049
|Resolution:
|3443x2295
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.