    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Sailors hold the phone-and-distance line on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, April 24, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 22:44
    Photo ID: 9019934
    VIRIN: 250424-N-QV397-2049
    Resolution: 3443x2295
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Underway Replenishment
    Replenishment-At-Sea
    U.S. Navy

