    SD Hegseth Visits Tampa, MacDill AFB During SOF Week [Image 18 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD Hegseth Visits Tampa, MacDill AFB During SOF Week

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to U.S. service members at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 20:08
    Photo ID: 9019674
    VIRIN: 250506-D-FN350-2087
    Resolution: 6957x4638
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hegseth Visits Tampa, MacDill AFB During SOF Week [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Operations Command
    SECDEF
    USSOCOM
    SOF Week
    Pete Hegseth

