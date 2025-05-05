Students in the Military Student Assistance Group at Twentynine Palms High School take a group photo at Twentynine Palms High School, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 14, 2024. The Military Student Assistance Group is a student-ran high school club that helps incoming military students become familiar with the school and the local community. (Courtesy photo by Twentynine Palms High School)
This work, The Military Student Assistance Group eases transitions for military children, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Military Student Assistance Group eases transitions for military children
