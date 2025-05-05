Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Military Student Assistance Group eases transitions for military children

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2024

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Students in the Military Student Assistance Group at Twentynine Palms High School take a group photo at Twentynine Palms High School, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 14, 2024. The Military Student Assistance Group is a student-ran high school club that helps incoming military students become familiar with the school and the local community. (Courtesy photo by Twentynine Palms High School)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 18:43
    Photo ID: 9019537
    VIRIN: 241124-M-M0244-1001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    community relations
    military kids
    school liaison
    MOMC
    purple up
    youth connections

