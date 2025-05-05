Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Star Wars Day with The U.S. Army Orchestra and Chorus

    Star Wars Day with The U.S. Army Orchestra and Chorus

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The U.S. Army Orchestra and Chorus, joined by service members from The U.S. Air Force Band and The U.S. Marine Band, performed a concert of music from a galaxy far, far away in celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4th, 2025. Strathmore Music Hall, Bethesda, Maryland. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto (released)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 15:46
    This work, Star Wars Day with The U.S. Army Orchestra and Chorus, by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army band
    Star Wars
    military music
    may the fourth be with you
    May the Fourth
    pershing's own

