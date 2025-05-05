The U.S. Army Orchestra and Chorus, joined by service members from The U.S. Air Force Band and The U.S. Marine Band, performed a concert of music from a galaxy far, far away in celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4th, 2025. Strathmore Music Hall, Bethesda, Maryland. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto (released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9018947
|VIRIN:
|250504-A-QD602-6378
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.26 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Star Wars Day with The U.S. Army Orchestra and Chorus [Image 110 of 110], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.