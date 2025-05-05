Star Wars Day with The U.S. Army Orchestra and Chorus

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Orchestra and Chorus, joined by service members from The U.S. Air Force Band and The U.S. Marine Band, performed a concert of music from a galaxy far, far away in celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4th, 2025. Strathmore Music Hall, Bethesda, Maryland. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto (released)