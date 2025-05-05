Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces Students Participate in Robin Sage Exercise [Image 11 of 15]

    Special Forces Students Participate in Robin Sage Exercise

    ALBEMARLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Special Forces students assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in a raid against enemy role players, as they take part in the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, April 28, 2025. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise for Soldiers in the Special Forces Qualification Course and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 60 years. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 08:21
    Photo ID: 9017424
    VIRIN: 250428-A-OP908-1897
    Resolution: 4352x3600
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: ALBEMARLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Special Forces Students Participate in Robin Sage Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Berets
    Robin Sage
    SWCS
    Special Forces
    Pineland
    GoArmySOF

