Special Forces Students Participate in Robin Sage Exercise

Special Forces students assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take part in a raid against enemy role players, as they take part in the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, April 28, 2025. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise for Soldiers in the Special Forces Qualification Course and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 60 years. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)