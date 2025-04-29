Delta Company Body Sparring

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct body sparring, as part of the Crucible, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 2, 2025. The Crucible is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training, putting recruits physical and mental resilency to the ultimate test, before earning the title, United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)