    Delta Company Body Sparring [Image 2 of 6]

    Delta Company Body Sparring

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct body sparring, as part of the Crucible, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 2, 2025. The Crucible is the 54-hour culminating event of recruit training, putting recruits physical and mental resilency to the ultimate test, before earning the title, United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 06:42
    Photo ID: 9017241
    VIRIN: 250502-M-PC612-1217
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Recruit Training
    Sparring
    Making Marines
    ERR
    MCRDPI

