Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the maritime security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) manuever the ship to the pier on Coast Guard Base Honolulu May 5, 2025. The cutter's crew returned from an 84-day Eastern Pacific patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)