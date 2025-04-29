Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Fills Portable O2 Bottle [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailor Fills Portable O2 Bottle

    KEFLAVÍK, ICELAND

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment 1st Class Yvette Knoepke, left, assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment 1st Class Dylan Deryp, assigned to the ‘Totems’ of VP-69, fill a portable oxygen bottle at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 28, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 04:30
    Photo ID: 9017138
    VIRIN: 250428-N-AN659-2022
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: KEFLAVÍK, IS
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Fills Portable O2 Bottle [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    oxygen bottle
    safety equipment
    Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment
    SURVIVAL EQUIPMENT
    O2 bottle

