Sailor Fills Portable O2 Bottle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment 1st Class Yvette Knoepke, left, assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment 1st Class Dylan Deryp, assigned to the ‘Totems’ of VP-69, fill a portable oxygen bottle at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 28, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jacquelin Frost)