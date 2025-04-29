Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visit USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to celebrate Month of the Military Child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USAG Rheinland-Pfalz children got the chance to welcome the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Apr. 7. In celebration of Month of the Military Child, the DCC hosted a cheer clinic followed by a meet-and-greet event, creating unforgettable memories for military-connected youth and their families.

Events like this one are especially meaningful for families stationed overseas, far from extended family and traditional support networks, and reflect the Army’s enduring commitment to our greatest asset – our people.

Quality-of-life programs like this one are intended to ease the stress of military life, improve readiness and enhance Soldier and family morale, recognizing that supporting the well-being of military families is critical to maintaining a ready and resilient force. By uplifting and engaging military children, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz helps strengthen the foundation that supports the warfighter.