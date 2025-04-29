Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 20 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 01:14
    Photo ID: 9016853
    VIRIN: 250504-M-HB515-1356
    Resolution: 3643x2430
    Size: 647.47 KB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airshow
    open house
    JMSDF
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    FD25
    FriendshipDay25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download