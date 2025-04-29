Balikatan 25: Joint casualty evacuation hoist training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft (Assault) vessels, a Combatant Craft Medium, and U.S. Army MH-60 Black Hawk and MH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) maneuver in formation during casualty evacuation hoist training in Subic Bay, Philippines during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)