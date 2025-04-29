Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Joint casualty evacuation hoist training [Image 1 of 2]

    Balikatan 25: Joint casualty evacuation hoist training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2025

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    U.S. Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft (Assault) vessels, a Combatant Craft Medium, and U.S. Army MH-60 Black Hawk and MH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) maneuver in formation during casualty evacuation hoist training in Subic Bay, Philippines during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    Balikatan 2025, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines

