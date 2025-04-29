Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 8 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A guest poses for a photo during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force-Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaac Orozco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 21:57
    Photo ID: 9016624
    VIRIN: 250504-M-PW644-1298
    Resolution: 4025x6037
    Size: 13.18 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVW-5
    COMREL
    Family
    FD25
    Indo-Pacific
    FriendshipDay25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download