    Martial Arts Instructors Course Culminating Event [Image 22 of 22]

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors with III Marine Expeditionary Force pose for a group photo after completeing a culminativing event for Martial Arts Instructors Course 64-25 on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. MAIC educates and develops instructors focused on optimizing performance, increasing durability, through a holistic methodology in physical fitness and martial arts to increase unit readiness in order make a more lethal warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 21:00
    Photo ID: 9016521
    VIRIN: 250502-M-SJ698-1493
    Resolution: 6593x4395
    Size: 17.77 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Martial Arts Instructors Course Culminating Event [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Alexander Canal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

