Martial Arts Instructors Course Culminating Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors with III Marine Expeditionary Force pose for a group photo after completeing a culminativing event for Martial Arts Instructors Course 64-25 on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. MAIC educates and develops instructors focused on optimizing performance, increasing durability, through a holistic methodology in physical fitness and martial arts to increase unit readiness in order make a more lethal warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)