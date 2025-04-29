U.S. Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors with III Marine Expeditionary Force pose for a group photo after completeing a culminativing event for Martial Arts Instructors Course 64-25 on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2025. MAIC educates and develops instructors focused on optimizing performance, increasing durability, through a holistic methodology in physical fitness and martial arts to increase unit readiness in order make a more lethal warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Canal)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9016521
|VIRIN:
|250502-M-SJ698-1493
|Resolution:
|6593x4395
|Size:
|17.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Martial Arts Instructors Course Culminating Event [Image 22 of 22], by LCpl Alexander Canal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.