99th Mission Command Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Paul Elias, of 99th Mission Command Support Group, begins change of responsibility ceremony, in Fort Dix, NJ, May 3 2025. CSM prepares to receive guidon.
(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9016111
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-ME422-7297
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
