Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    99th Mission Command Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    99th Mission Command Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus 

    Mass Communication Foundations (MCF) 3

    U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Paul Elias, of 99th Mission Command Support Group, begins change of responsibility ceremony, in Fort Dix, NJ, May 3 2025. CSM prepares to receive guidon.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dustin Broaddus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9016111
    VIRIN: 250503-A-ME422-7297
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th Mission Command Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Dustin Broaddus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    99th Mission Command Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    99th Mission Command Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony
    99th Mission Command Support Group Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download