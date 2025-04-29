11th Signal Brigade Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Helmer and Col. James Sullivan, the Brigade Sergeant Major and Brigade Commander for 11th Signal Brigade, pose for a photo after presenting Chief Warrant Officer 4 Willie Thomas, the Brigade Senior Warrant Officer assigned to the 11th Signal Brigade, the Silver Order of Mercury Award,on May 1, 2025, Fort Cavazos, Texas. This award is based on continuous exceptional long-term service to the Signal Corps Regimental Association. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)