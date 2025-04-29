Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Signal Brigade Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th Signal Brigade Award Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Helmer and Col. James Sullivan, the Brigade Sergeant Major and Brigade Commander for 11th Signal Brigade, pose for a photo after presenting Chief Warrant Officer 4 Willie Thomas, the Brigade Senior Warrant Officer assigned to the 11th Signal Brigade, the Silver Order of Mercury Award,on May 1, 2025, Fort Cavazos, Texas. This award is based on continuous exceptional long-term service to the Signal Corps Regimental Association. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 9015751
    VIRIN: 250502-A-NH945-1064
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Signal Brigade Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th Signal Brigade Award Ceremony
    11th Signal Brigade Award Ceremony
    11th Signal Brigade Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    award ceremony
    11th Signal Brigade
    Fort Cavaozs
    Silver Order of Mercury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download