Delta Company Crucible

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a simulated casualty evacuation event on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 1st, 2025. The Crucible is the culmination of the knowledge and skills recruits learn throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)