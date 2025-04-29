Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barges remove hurricane Helene debris at Lake Emery [Image 1 of 16]

    Barges remove hurricane Helene debris at Lake Emery

    FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Makenzie Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Barges pull hurricane Helene debris out of Lake Emery.(U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 07:40
    This work, Barges remove hurricane Helene debris at Lake Emery [Image 16 of 16], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Helene24

