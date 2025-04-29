U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors remove Hurricane Helene debris from Lake Lure with construction barges. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 07:27
|Photo ID:
|9014409
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-VB771-1114
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts at Lake Lure [Image 19 of 19], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.