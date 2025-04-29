Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts at Lake Lure [Image 17 of 19]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts at Lake Lure

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Makenzie Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors remove Hurricane Helene debris from Lake Lure with construction barges. (U.S. Army photo by Makenzie Leonard)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 07:27
    Photo ID: 9014409
    VIRIN: 250503-A-VB771-1114
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hurricane Helene debris removal efforts at Lake Lure [Image 19 of 19], by Makenzie Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Helene24

