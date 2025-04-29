290th JCSS conducts CRF validations in Grafenwoehr, Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Shane Spell, a communicator, with 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, assembles a communications antena during Contingency Response Force validation in U.S. Army Garrison Baveria, Germany, May 4, 2025. The validation assessed Guardsmen’s expeditionary readiness through skills, speed and efficiency. The 290th JCSS was founded in 1984 and provides secure network capabilities through rapid response mobilizations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)