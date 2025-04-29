Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    290th JCSS conducts CRF validations in Grafenwoehr, Germany [Image 1 of 2]

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Senior Airman Shane Spell, a communicator, with 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, assembles a communications antena during Contingency Response Force validation in U.S. Army Garrison Baveria, Germany, May 4, 2025. The validation assessed Guardsmen’s expeditionary readiness through skills, speed and efficiency. The 290th JCSS was founded in 1984 and provides secure network capabilities through rapid response mobilizations across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

