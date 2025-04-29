Pacific Victors Readiness Day Run

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew D. Gardner, Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion commander, addresses U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSAs after a battalion run on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 2, 2025. The battalion run is part of routine training to enhance physical readiness, develop endurance, maintain peak fitness and increase morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Madison Blosch)
|05.02.2025
|05.05.2025 02:59
|9014092
|250504-A-AL304-1055
|5031x3354
|7.42 MB
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|1
|0
