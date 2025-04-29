Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Victors Readiness Day Run

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Victors Readiness Day Run

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Madi Blosch 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew D. Gardner, Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion commander, addresses U.S. Army Soldiers and KATUSAs after a battalion run on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 2, 2025. The battalion run is part of routine training to enhance physical readiness, develop endurance, maintain peak fitness and increase morale and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Madison Blosch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 02:59
    Photo ID: 9014092
    VIRIN: 250504-A-AL304-1055
    Resolution: 5031x3354
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Victors Readiness Day Run, by PFC Madi Blosch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download