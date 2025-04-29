Gettysburg's Deployment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 30, 2025) A U.S. Sailor rigs a fuel hose during a fueling-at-sea aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 01:05
|Photo ID:
|9014055
|VIRIN:
|250430-N-HF194-1120
|Resolution:
|3587x5380
|Size:
|876.65 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
