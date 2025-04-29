Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIEF'S ON LEADERSHIP: CMSgt Benjamin’s Perspective

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Wendy Day  

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Chief Master Sgt. Tammon Benjamin, senior enlisted leader of the 452nd Civil Engineering Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, poses for a portrait in May 2025. Benjamin credits mentorship, education, and transparent communication as the foundation of his leadership philosophy, guiding Airmen to success by setting clear roadmaps and prioritizing people first.

