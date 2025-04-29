CHIEF'S ON LEADERSHIP: CMSgt Benjamin’s Perspective

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Chief Master Sgt. Tammon Benjamin, senior enlisted leader of the 452nd Civil Engineering Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, poses for a portrait in May 2025. Benjamin credits mentorship, education, and transparent communication as the foundation of his leadership philosophy, guiding Airmen to success by setting clear roadmaps and prioritizing people first.