CHIEF'S ON LEADERSHIP: CMSgt Benjamin’s Perspective

U.S. Chief Master Sgt. Tammon Benjamin, senior enlisted leader of the 452nd Civil Engineering Squadron at March Air Reserve Base, poses for a portrait in May 2025. Benjamin credits mentorship, education, and transparent communication as the foundation of his leadership philosophy, guiding Airmen to success by setting clear roadmaps and prioritizing people first.
