Moving at the speed of trust with Lt. Col. Nate Weander

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - Lt. Col. Nate Weander, deputy commander of the Emergency Field Office - Palisades Fire, gives an update on debris removal operations in front of a cleared property in the Pacific Palisades. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.