    Moving at the speed of trust with Lt. Col. Nate Weander

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Chad Eller 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - Lt. Col. Nate Weander, deputy commander of the Emergency Field Office - Palisades Fire, gives an update on debris removal operations in front of a cleared property in the Pacific Palisades. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 15:38
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    LAwildfires25
    Chad Eller
    Lt. Col. Nate Weander

