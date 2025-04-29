250502-N-FF404-1034 NORFOLK (May 02, 2025) – Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel Bevan, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), provides Operational Task Visual Information (OPTASK VI) training to Sailors assigned to Navy Reserve Public Affairs Support Element (NR NPASE) East. OPTASK VI is a “no-fail” mission designed to capture imagery and document unsafe, unprofessional, or nefarious activities by adversaries at sea, on land, or in the air. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Karis Killman / Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9012920
|VIRIN:
|250502-N-FF404-1101
|Resolution:
|5669x3779
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NPASE Reservists Join USS Kearsarge for OPTASK VI Training
