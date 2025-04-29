Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPTASK VI Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OPTASK VI Training

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    250502-N-FF404-1034 NORFOLK (May 02, 2025) – Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gabriel Bevan, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), provides Operational Task Visual Information (OPTASK VI) training to Sailors assigned to Navy Reserve Public Affairs Support Element (NR NPASE) East. OPTASK VI is a “no-fail” mission designed to capture imagery and document unsafe, unprofessional, or nefarious activities by adversaries at sea, on land, or in the air. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Karis Killman / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 12:21
    Photo ID: 9012920
    VIRIN: 250502-N-FF404-1101
    Resolution: 5669x3779
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPTASK VI Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OPTASK VI Training
    OPTASK VI Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPASE Reservists Join USS Kearsarge for OPTASK VI Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training
    Optask VI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download